Rs 680-crore tunnel, viaduct completed to boost all-weather connectivity to Kashmir Valley: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the completion of two major infrastructure projects on NH-44 in J-K, that are set to enhance connectivity, improve road safety and ensure uninterrupted travel to the Kashmir Valley.

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The projects include an 810-metre-long viaduct on the northbound carriageway near Ramsoo in Ramban district and a 3.5-km AT-03 tunnel on the southbound carriageway, connecting Digdole to Panthyal on NH-44.

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Constructed at a total cost of Rs 680 crore, the projects are designed to bypass one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban–Banihal section.

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According to the minister, these engineering marvels will provide safer, faster and an all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

These projects will significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety and enable a seamless movement of tourists, local commuters, defence vehicles, freight and essential supplies throughout the year.

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The new viaduct and tunnel are scheduled to be opened to traffic on July 3, ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.

“These projects will provide safer and more reliable travel for pilgrims while strengthening regional connectivity, boosting tourism, trade and economic growth, and enhancing the resilience of Jammu & Kashmir’s National Highway network,” the minister said.

Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha termed the projects as ‘monumental feats’, adding, “These key infrastructures secure smooth and all-weather movement for locals, tourists, freight and security forces, while ensuring a safer and seamless journey for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, bypassing landslide-prone stretches”.