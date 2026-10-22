RSS-affiliated BMS sets up first divisional office in Pulwama

A village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, once considered a militancy hotbed, has become home to Kashmir’s first divisional office of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The development comes amid efforts by the BJP and RSS-affiliated organisations to expand their organisational presence in Kashmir over the past few years. While the BJP has been working to strengthen its network in the Union Territory, RSS-linked organisations have also been seeking to broaden their activities in the Valley.

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On Wednesday, the RSS organised a mega conference in Srinagar, which was attended by several leaders, including Ram Lal, the organisation’s Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh.

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Senior BMS leaders last week inaugurated the divisional office in Pulwama, marking a significant step in the trade union’s efforts to expand its activities in Kashmir.

“The idea behind opening an office in Kashmir at this level is to ensure that employees and other workers get their due and are treated with dignity,” Sameer Kuchay, BMS in-charge for Kashmir, told The Tribune.

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He said Pulwama was chosen because of its central location in South Kashmir and the large number of labourers from the region. “We are fighting for the rights of labourers and employees,” Kuchay said, adding that 20 trade unions representing around 30,000 employees in Kashmir were currently affiliated with the BMS.

Kuchay said the BMS and other RSS-linked organisations had been active in Kashmir earlier as well, but the comparatively peaceful situation since 2019 had enabled their workers to operate more openly.

“People have realised that children need to have books and pens in their hands, not stones. That is why I say that, in many ways, it was impossible to open an office in Kashmir before 2019. The situation after 2019 helped us consider opening an office in Pulwama district,” he said.

He added that the BMS was the first RSS-linked organisation to establish an office at this level in Kashmir.

Kuchay, who said he had been associated with the RSS since 2009, served as the BJP’s Pulwama district vice-president from 2017 to 2020. He has been working with the BMS since 2020.

Recalling the difficulties he faced while associating with the BJP before 2019, Kuchay said the public response to his activities had changed significantly over the years.

“I remember that before 2020, I hoisted the Indian flag in Pulwama. In the evening, after I uploaded the video on Facebook, I received only two positive comments out of 1,384 comments,” he said.

“After 2020, things have changed. A process of peace and development has begun. It is a different scenario now. Every child goes to school and picks up the Tricolour with joy,” he added.

Kuchay maintained that the BMS’s work was independent of religious and political affiliations, asserting that its primary focus was the welfare of workers and employees.

“The BMS has nothing to do with politics. We are not puppets of the BJP, nor do we favour any political party. We work in the interests of labourers and employees. We support whichever party is in power, irrespective of its political affiliation, and oppose it when it fails to protect workers’ interests,” he said.