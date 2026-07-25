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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / RSS leader alleges foreign influence behind protests, seeks ‘positive politics’

RSS leader alleges foreign influence behind protests, seeks ‘positive politics’

Urges climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to ensure that his movement remains 'Indian'

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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RSS leader Indresh Kumar. FILE
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RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar on Friday urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to ensure that his movement remains “Indian”, alleging that “foreign forces” had taken over the agitation. Speaking after Wangchuk ended his hunger strike, Kumar also called on political parties to practise “positive politics” and avoid encouraging what he described as anti-national activities.

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Addressing reporters in Jammu, Kumar claimed that Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were separate entities with different agendas. He alleged that the organisation was acting as an “agency of foreign forces” and had attempted to merge its agenda with Wangchuk’s campaign.

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“Sonam Wangchuk is one person, and the CJP is totally different. They have mixed it together to defame everyone’s character. That is why Sonam Wangchuk has distanced himself from it,” Kumar said.

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Without providing evidence, Kumar alleged that the movement had been influenced by external interests. “He should understand that his movement has been taken over by foreigners. Therefore, he should keep his movement Indian. He should not become a puppet of foreigners,” he said.

He urged young people participating in protests to remain vigilant and not become “puppets or agents” of individuals or organisations allegedly working against the country’s interests. Kumar also cautioned political parties against exploiting public agitations for political gain, asserting that they should focus instead on constructive nation-building.

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Referring to recent protests over the NEET examination, Kumar alleged that opposition parties had initially raised concerns about the issue but later diverted the movement for political purposes. He further claimed, again without producing evidence, that “internal and external forces” were attempting to derail India’s progress.

According to Kumar, India was advancing in peace, harmony, education and development despite such challenges. He said the country’s innovation ecosystem and thousands of start-ups had helped establish India as a global role model and urged citizens, particularly the youth, to contribute positively to national development.

Kumar also criticised Pakistan, accusing it of continuing to sponsor violence in India following the recent killing of a police constable. He alleged that Islamabad was pursuing policies aimed at destabilising India while suppressing its own people, including Pashtuns, Ahmadis and Kashmiris. He urged Pakistan to abandon such policies and work towards peace and development.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Kumar paid tribute to civilians, police personnel and armed forces members who had sacrificed their lives since Partition. He welcomed the establishment of a Shaheed Stambh (Martyrs’ Memorial) and appealed to people, especially children, to visit the memorial with the national flag on July 26 to honour the nation’s martyrs.

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