Ruckus in J&K Assembly after Omar moves resolution for full statehood restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly calling upon the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir immediately, triggering noisy protests from BJP legislators during the ongoing Autumn Session.

The resolution seeks to reinforce the Assembly resolutions passed on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024, according to a government spokesman.

"In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India," the resolution stated.

Moving the resolution, Omar Abdullah appealed to legislators across party lines to support it unanimously, asserting that statehood was an issue concerning all people of Jammu and Kashmir rather than any particular political party.

"I would like to request the House to pass this resolution because, without statehood, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered immensely. A promise was made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Referring to the sequence outlined by the Centre regarding delimitation, elections and restoration of statehood, the Chief Minister said the first two stages had already been completed and the people had participated in the democratic process in large numbers.

"Through this House, we want to remind the Government of India that something should be done about its promises," he said.

Emphasising the need for unanimity, Omar Abdullah said statehood belonged to the entire region and not to any particular side of the political spectrum. "Statehood is neither of this side nor that side. It belongs to the whole of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Chief Minister also cited the functioning of institutions such as the Power Development Corporation and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), arguing that the elected government does not currently enjoy the same decision-making authority it would have under full statehood.

He clarified that the latest resolution had been carefully drafted to complement, rather than replace, resolutions previously passed by the Assembly.

The move sparked strong protests from BJP legislators, who tore copies of the resolution and raised slogans in the House, leading to a brief adjournment by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa was later marshalled out of the Assembly during the proceedings.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the National Conference of attempting to revive the 2000 autonomy resolution through the statehood demand. "Omar Abdullah has once again tried to smuggle the 2000 autonomy resolution and the 2024 resolution back in, this time dressed up as a statehood restoration resolution. This is completely unacceptable," Sharma said.

He noted that the autonomy resolution adopted by the Assembly in 2000 had been rejected by the then NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharma also accused the ruling party of creating controversy to divert attention from governance issues and demanded that the Congress clarify its stand on the matter.

The 2000 resolution, passed when Farooq Abdullah headed the National Conference government, sought restoration of the pre-1953 constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir. It was rejected by the Centre. In November 2024, the Assembly adopted another resolution seeking dialogue on the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees for the Union Territory.

PDP, Lone support NC

The ruling National Conference found support from other regional parties on the statehood resolution.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para said his party supported the resolution but felt it should have gone further. “We support it, but the government should clearly mention Article 370. Article 35A should also be restored in its original form,” he said.

JK Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone accused the BJP of creating unnecessary disruption in the House.

“The BJP is making noise because it has no substantive argument against the resolution,” Lone said. Referring to Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India, he added, “Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India because of the events of 1947. Promises were made to us in 1947. Because of those promises, we are here.” He asserted that restoration of statehood was not a matter of governmental charity but a commitment that must be fulfilled.