‘Run for Remembrance’ organised

Jammu, May 28
As part of the series of events organised to commemorate the silver jubilee of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, the Army organised a ‘Run for Remembrance’ in Shyok village.
“The run was conducted with an aim to remember the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes during the Kargil War. The event, which was organised at an altitude of 14,000 feet, saw active participation by the locals, including women and children residing in Shyok and nearby villages, truly portraying indomitable spirit and patriotism. The run was conducted over rigorous terrain and under challenging weather conditions in the high altitude area under categories of 10 km and 5 km with a total 477 participants including troops of Army,” an of Army spokesperson said.
“The ‘Run for Remembrance’ showcased the determination of the community in backing the Indian Army in all aspects. Such events will go a long way in strengthening the relationship between the Army and the local populace. The event highlighted high levels of physical fitness of the participants thereby demonstrating the ability of the human body to overcome challenging conditions,” the spokesperson said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...