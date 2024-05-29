‘Run for Remembrance’ organised

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

As part of the series of events organised to commemorate the silver jubilee of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, the Army organised a ‘Run for Remembrance’ in Shyok village.

“The run was conducted with an aim to remember the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes during the Kargil War. The event, which was organised at an altitude of 14,000 feet, saw active participation by the locals, including women and children residing in Shyok and nearby villages, truly portraying indomitable spirit and patriotism. The run was conducted over rigorous terrain and under challenging weather conditions in the high altitude area under categories of 10 km and 5 km with a total 477 participants including troops of Army,” an of Army spokesperson said.

“The ‘Run for Remembrance’ showcased the determination of the community in backing the Indian Army in all aspects. Such events will go a long way in strengthening the relationship between the Army and the local populace. The event highlighted high levels of physical fitness of the participants thereby demonstrating the ability of the human body to overcome challenging conditions,” the spokesperson said.

