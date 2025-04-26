Rusted ammo recovered near border in Samba

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered rusted and old ammunition on Friday while patrolling along the India-Pakistan border in Samba district, officials said.

The recovery was made close to Kamore village when BSF personnel detected an old box filled with rusted 7.62 mm machine gun rounds, along with a rusted grenade shell used in an automatic grenade launcher (AGS), they said.

Initial investigation suggests that the ammunition is old and appears to be inactive.

Advertisement

However, the area was still cordoned off, and the BSF conducted a detailed search.

The officials added that a joint team of the BSF and Ramgarh Police is conducting the investigation.