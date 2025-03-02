DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Rusted anti-tank mine found in J-K’s Samba       

Rusted anti-tank mine found in J-K’s Samba       

The mine was noticed by a villager during cremation of a person at Kamore village near Tanwar border out post on Saturday
article_Author
PTI
Samba/Jammu, Updated At : 10:58 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A rusted anti-tank mine was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The mine was noticed by a villager during cremation of a person at Kamore village near Tanwar border out post on Saturday.

Police summoned the bomb disposal squad and the mine was destroyed.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper