Rusted anti-tank mine found in J-K’s Samba
The mine was noticed by a villager during cremation of a person at Kamore village near Tanwar border out post on Saturday
A rusted anti-tank mine was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
Police summoned the bomb disposal squad and the mine was destroyed.
