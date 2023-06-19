Rusted grenades among explosives recovered

Poonch/Jammu, June 18
Security forces on Sunday dug out a huge quantity of rusted explosive materials, including 11 RPG rounds and grenades, from underneath rocks in a forested area in Poonch district, officials said.
The recovery was made from Seri Chowana forest during a joint search operation by the police and security forces. The officials said the explosive material, which also included a number of grenades, was found hidden underneath the rocks, apparently kept there by terrorists over two decades ago.
All the explosive material, numbering nearly 50, was later destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad.
