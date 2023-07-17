Rusted mortar shell found

Jammu, July 16
A rusted mortar shell was found near the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
The mortar shell was dug out by personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) during some construction work in the border outpost of Chadwal late on Saturday evening.
The shell was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad in a controlled explosion without causing any damage.
