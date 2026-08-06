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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Safety concerns at Doda govt school, investigation ordered

Safety concerns at Doda govt school, investigation ordered

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ANI
Doda, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Cracked classrooms and non-functional toilets at Government Primary School in Arnora Ghat have triggered outrage. ANI
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Serious safety concerns have surfaced at Government Primary School, Arnora Ghat, Doda district, after reports of cracked classrooms, non-functional toilets and poor sanitation triggered outrage.

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Following complaints, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Bhushan Kumar Pathak has ordered a probe, directing the Zonal Education Officer to conduct a site inspection and submit a detailed report.

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Pathak said any lapses found in building safety or school infrastructure would invite appropriate action.

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“To verify these claims, I have immediately directed the Zonal Education Officer to visit the site and submit a comprehensive report. Regarding the school building being unsafe, a general advisory was issued to all ZEOs following the rains, mandating that schools reopen only after obtaining a building safety certificate... We will certainly examine the report regarding the parameters, and if any lapses are found, we will definitely take appropriate action,” he said.

According to Pathak, the district Education Department had already issued instructions to all Zonal Education Officers after the recent heavy rainfall to ensure that educational institutions resumed functioning only after obtaining the necessary building safety certification. The directive was aimed at preventing any incident arising from structural damage caused by adverse weather conditions.

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Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall and landslides over the past 20 days have caused extensive damage to roads, public infrastructure and residential properties at Manjakote’s Ghambir Mughlan of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, severely disrupting normal life and road connectivity from Manjakote to Thanamandi.

The Public Works Department has been carrying out restoration work with JCB machines, but continuous rainfall and fresh landslides are repeatedly blocking the route.

Government Higher Secondary School Headmaster Mohd Azad told ANI, “There are many potholes on the way to school. We request the administration to repair this road. How will we make the school work if there is no road? The water in the drains has overflowed. Therefore, the children and staff can’t function in a school in this area.”

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