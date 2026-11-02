Saffron blooms in Leh in record 30 days, raising hopes of commercial cultivation

In a promising development for Ladakh’s high-altitude agricultural sector, saffron cultivated on previously barren land in Leh has produced its first blooms within 30 days of plantation. The administration views the experimental project as a potential avenue for commercial saffron production, livelihood generation and economic empowerment.

The experimental saffron cultivation project, initiated by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on recently restored degraded land in Leh, has started yielding encouraging results. The first blooms appeared within a record 30 days of plantation, against the usual period of nearly two months.

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The Lieutenant Governor on Sunday inspected the saffron field and witnessed the first bloom. Officials informed him that the site was currently recording an average of 20 to 25 blooming flowers daily, while a peak of 72 flowers had bloomed on Sunday morning alone. The encouraging growth has resulted in the collection of nearly 22 grams of pure saffron in just four days.

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According to an official spokesperson, nearly 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms, numbering around 90,000, were planted across approximately 4,000 square metres of land under Project Him Sarovar. The land, which was previously barren, has recently been restored and rejuvenated under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor.

"The plantation was undertaken on October 1, and the first blooms have been reported in less than 30 days," the spokesperson said.

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He said the initiative was aimed at diversifying traditional agricultural practices, ensuring financial sustainability and creating new avenues for the economic empowerment of farmers and youth.

"Saffron cultivation in Ladakh builds on the administration's successful experiments in high-value floriculture, particularly the large-scale cultivation of Lilium and Gladiolus in Leh, which have opened up new employment and livelihood opportunities for farmers, Self-Help Groups and local entrepreneurs," he added.

"This remarkable achievement is a powerful testament to the resilience of the local environment and highlights the immense, untapped potential of high-altitude farming in the Ladakh region. The breakthrough of this pilot project also lays a promising foundation for future commercial-scale saffron production. It will open highly lucrative new avenues for crop cultivation and agro-based entrepreneurship in Ladakh, actively paving the way for a stronger, thriving and self-reliant local economy," he said.

Saffron is a high-value crop with strong market demand and commands a premium price, offering farmers an additional and potentially remunerative source of income. Jammu and Kashmir is India's leading saffron-producing region, accounting for approximately 90 per cent of the country's total production.

Its introduction in Ladakh is being undertaken on a pilot basis to assess the crop's suitability to the region's climatic conditions and evaluate its commercial viability.

The Lieutenant Governor also appreciated the officials of the Agriculture Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh and the field staff for their contributions, expertise and commitment to the successful implementation of the pioneering project.