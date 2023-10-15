Sahitya Akademi Award-winning journalist G N Khayal dies at 85

Srinagar, October 15
Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist from Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Khayal died here on Sunday. He was 85.
Khayal, who was given the national award for his book ‘Gaashik Minaar’ in 1975, breathed his last at his residence here, a relative of his said.
He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. All his children are working abroad.
Khayal authored more than 30 books and started his career as a news reader in Radio Kashmir in 1950s.
