Sajad Lone raises EWS certificate disparity issue, calls for uniform definition of ‘poor’

According to a statement issued by the Peoples Conference, Lone cited official data showing that the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has recorded more than 37 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) priority household ration-card beneficiaries in Kashmir compared to around 29 lakh in Jammu.

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Despite these figures, Lone said nearly 24,000 EWS certificates were issued in Jammu during the past year compared to only about 2,400 in Kashmir, amounting to a distribution ratio of roughly 92 per cent to 8 per cent.

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“The per capita is the same and the social conditions are the same,” Lone told the House, noting that the two regions share a common socio-economic history.

He identified the asset-based eligibility criteria as the primary reason for the disparity, arguing that individuals earning less than Rs 8 lakh annually may still be excluded from EWS benefits because of small property holdings.

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“A person who qualifies as poor for a ration card is treated as well-off when applying for a job,” he said.

Referring to Assembly replies received by him, Lone said approximately 7,500 government recruitments had been made since the present dispensation assumed office, with around 750 appointments falling under the EWS category.

Had ration-card-based criteria been used, he argued, about 412 of those positions would have gone to Kashmir and 337 to Jammu.

Lone contended that the existing reservation framework already places Kashmiri youth at a disadvantage in public employment and that the present EWS distribution pattern further compounds the issue.

“There is no rocket science in this,” he said, challenging economists and statisticians to explain the disparity.

He also argued that Jammu and Kashmir was not bound to follow the Centre's EWS criteria for Union Territory recruitments. Referring to Article 16 and the Department of Personnel and Training's 2019 guidelines, he said the UT could formulate its own criteria for identifying economically weaker sections in local recruitment.

“A poor person is one who holds a priority household ration card or an AAY card,” Lone said, urging the government to adopt a single definition of poverty for both employment and food distribution schemes. “You cannot have two definitions,” he added.