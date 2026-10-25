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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sajjan Singh Yadav to succeed Atal Dulloo as J&K Chief Secretary

Sajjan Singh Yadav to succeed Atal Dulloo as J&K Chief Secretary

Will also be the first AGMUT cadre IAS officer to serve as Chief Secretary of the Union Territory

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Sajjan Singh Yadav, senior IAS officer. Photo: X
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Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is set to replace Atal Dulloo as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per the order, Yadav has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir to take charge of the top administrative post with effect from November 1, 2026, or from the date of joining, whichever is later.

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Yadav’s appointment has come as a surprise in the Union Territory, as he is set to supersede at least five IAS officers senior to him who are currently serving in Jammu and Kashmir. He will also be the first AGMUT cadre IAS officer to serve as Chief Secretary of the Union Territory.

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Yadav is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Delhi Government and has also held the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board.

Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was appointed Chief Secretary on December 1, 2023. His retirement at the end of this month will pave the way for the change in the top administrative position.

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During his administrative career, Yadav has held several key assignments in the Central Government and various Union Territories, with experience in public administration, financial management and governance.

At the Centre, he served as Special Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure. He also served as Joint Secretary and Mission Director of POSHAN Abhiyaan under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

His other assignments include Adviser to the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Commissioner of VAT, Commissioner of Food and Supplies in the Delhi Government, and Commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Yadav holds a Doctor of Public Health degree from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a Master of Public Affairs from the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. He also holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry degree from Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

His contributions to governance have been recognised with the National Award for e-Governance 2017–18 for outstanding performance in citizen-centric service delivery. He has also received the President’s Medal for outstanding work in Census operations.

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