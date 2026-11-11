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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sakina Itoo inaugurates Rs 1.88 cr primary health centre at Chukar in Jammu & Kashmir

Sakina Itoo inaugurates Rs 1.88 cr primary health centre at Chukar in Jammu & Kashmir

Gulmarg MLA Peerzada Farooq Ahmad Shah was present on the occasion

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo during the inauguration of the New Type Primary Health Centre at Chukar, Tangmarg, on Tuesday.
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Emphasising on the importance of accessible and quality healthcare facilities at the grassroots level, Sakina Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, today inaugurated the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Chukar, Tangmarg, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore. Gulmarg MLA Peerzada Farooq Ahmad Shah was present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the minister underscored the importance of primary healthcare institutions in strengthening the public healthcare delivery system, particularly in the rural and far-flung areas, by ensuring access to essential medical services. She said the newly inaugurated NTPHC would significantly improve the healthcare access for residents of Chukar and the adjoining areas, reducing the need to travel long distances for basic medical treatment and other essential health services.

Sakina Itoo also highlighted the achievements and key initiatives of the Omar Abdullah-led government, reiterating its commitment to public welfare, equitable development and strengthening essential services across Jammu and Kashmir. She said the government was adopting a people-centric approach to address the public concerns, upgrade infrastructure and improve the service delivery across various sectors, with particular emphasis on healthcare.

She said strengthening the healthcare sector remains a key priority, with focused efforts towards upgrading the health infrastructure, improving medical facilities and ensuring the availability of quality services, particularly in underserved areas.

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The minister urged the health authorities’ concerned and medical staff to ensure effective functioning of the newly inaugurated facility, adequate availability of essential medical services and dedicated patient care. She stressed that healthcare institutions must serve the public with commitment, compassion and professionalism.

Gulmarg MLA also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the constituency. He appreciated the ongoing efforts to improve public facilities and emphasised on the need for continued development of essential services for the people.

Dr Nighat Yasmeen, Director, Health Services, Kashmir; Dr AG Raina, Chief Medical Officer, Baramulla; and Dr Rumina Majeed, Block Medical Officer, Pattan; other officers concerned, healthcare professionals and local residents were also present on the occasion.

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The minister also inspected the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sariwarpora, Pattan, and took stock of the healthcare facilities and services available there. She reviewed the functioning of the institutions and emphasised on the importance of ensuring adequate medical facilities, proper patient care and efficient delivery of healthcare services. She directed officials concerned to maintain high standards of healthcare delivery and address any shortcomings to ensure better services for the local population.

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