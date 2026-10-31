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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sakina Itoo urges L-G to ease traffic congestion caused by security convoys

Sakina Itoo urges L-G to ease traffic congestion caused by security convoys

Says it is causing considerable hardship to the general public

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A convoy crosses Chanderkote on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway under tight security arrangements. FILE
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Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Itoo has raised concerns over frequent traffic congestion on the National Highway due to the movement of security convoys, saying it is causing considerable hardship to the general public.

Itoo urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take appropriate measures to minimise traffic disruptions caused by frequent convoy movement on the highway.

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In a post on X, Itoo said, “While travelling frequently on the Srinagar–Anantnag–Kulgam–Qazigund National Highway, it is deeply distressing to see ambulances stranded, students missing classes and ordinary citizens waiting 15–30 minutes, sometimes even hours, for convoy movement. What fault have our people committed to endure such hardships?”

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She appealed to the L-G and the security establishment to devise more citizen-friendly traffic management protocols.

“I earnestly appeal to L-G Manoj Sinha and the concerned authorities to explore practical traffic management measures that uphold essential security protocols while ensuring uninterrupted passage for ambulances and minimising public inconvenience. Security is paramount, but so is the well-being of our people. Security and compassion must go hand in hand. Let governance be reflected not just in policies, but in the everyday lives of citizens through dignity, sensitivity and meaningful relief,” she wrote.

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Meanwhile, former BJP J&K president and senior leader Ravinder Raina said the Health Minister had raised an important issue concerning students and ambulances.

“If students and ambulances are facing problems while plying on the NH, it should be looked into. J&K Police will definitely help them, as they always lend a helping hand to people on the NH. If there are other issues, those should also be resolved,” he told mediapersons.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway frequently witnesses traffic disruptions due to several factors, including shooting stones and landslides. Security force convoys, including those of the Army and the CRPF, also use the highway to reach different destinations across the Union Territory.

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