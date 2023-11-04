Samba man kills wife, held

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 3

The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife to clear way for his second marriage with his lover in Samba district. The incident was reported on October 27.

The inquest proceeding into the death of one Arti Devi was converted into an FIR under Section 302. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Nandpur in Ramgarh tehsil.

As per the police statement: “On October 27, inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC were initiated into the death of Arti Devi to ascertain the actual cause of her death. Police conducted the inquest proceedings and post mortem was conducted through board of doctors. Evidence were collected and inquest was converted into FIR in which husband of the deceased has been arrested and investigation is in progress.”

The preliminary investigation suggested that the motive behind committing murder was the intention of the accused husband to eliminate his wife to pave way for his second marriage with his lover with whom he had illicit affair.

The investigation of the case is being conducted by Ramgarh SHO Amit Sangra.

