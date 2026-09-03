Sarla Bhat case: Yasin Malik not to contest trial proceedings, seeks capital punishment

Yasin Malik, the jailed chief of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has said he will not contest the trial proceedings in the abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat in 1990, for which he has been named as key accused by the State Investigation Agency and has sought “capital punishment.”

Malik has also said before his hanging, he will give divorce to his Pakistan wife.

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“That, considering my personal circumstances and after deep reflection, I have decided not to contest the trial proceedings further. My decision shall not be treated as an admission of any prosecution fact, guilt or acceptance of the allegations made against me. I request for capital punishment,” Malik has said in an affidavit filed before a Srinagar court.

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In June, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) filed the charge sheet in connection with the Sarla Bhat case. The agency named Malik as the key accused in the killing of Bhat in April 1990.

He also has said he has no complaint against this court or the prosecuting agencies.

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“I respectfully state that in my understanding, the present proceedings have arisen out of political circumstances and decisions and I believe that I have been falsely implicated in the present case,” he said.

Malik has said he has placed before this Court “my truth, my memories, my conscience and the circumstances that have shaped my life”.

“I leave nothing further to explain and nothing further to conceal. I bear no hatred towards any individual. I do not seek revenge against anyone,” he said.

To his wife Pakistani artist and activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Malik has said he doesn’t want her “to spend the rest of your life carrying the burden of my circumstances or living as a widow”.

Malik got married in 2009 and has a daughter, Razia Sultana.

“I therefore request you to find the courage to begin a new chapter of your life with dignity and hope…That, before I will be hanged, I have taken the decision to separate you from the bond of our Nikah,” he said.