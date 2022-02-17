Sarpanch caught accepting bribe

Srinagar, February 16
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 in Anantnag district.
The ACB stated that it had received a complaint that sarpanch Hafiza Begum, a resident of Kulhchohar village in Anantnag, demanded Rs 6,500 for approving work files related to some works executed under the MGNREGA and other schemes.
“A case was registered at the ACB police station in Anantnag. Subsequently, an ACB team was constituted that caught Hafiza while allegedly accepting Rs 6,500 from the complainant,” the agency said.The sarpanch was taken into custody, the Anti-Corruption Bureau added. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India will be ally in case of Ukraine invasion
Suggests land border crossing as flights from Ukraine turn e...
Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal
The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company