Sarpanch caught accepting bribe

Srinagar, February 16

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 in Anantnag district.

The ACB stated that it had received a complaint that sarpanch Hafiza Begum, a resident of Kulhchohar village in Anantnag, demanded Rs 6,500 for approving work files related to some works executed under the MGNREGA and other schemes.

“A case was registered at the ACB police station in Anantnag. Subsequently, an ACB team was constituted that caught Hafiza while allegedly accepting Rs 6,500 from the complainant,” the agency said.The sarpanch was taken into custody, the Anti-Corruption Bureau added. — IANS