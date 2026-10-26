Sat Sharma vows BJP outreach to counter Cong claims on voter rolls

J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, while addressing a meeting of senior party leaders on Sunday, alleged that the Congress and its allies were attempting to create confusion among the public by spreading misleading narratives about the electoral roll revision process.

He said the BJP would firmly counter such “propaganda” by presenting facts to the public and ensuring that people understood the importance of a transparent and accurate electoral process.

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Sharma chaired the meeting at the BJP headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, to review upcoming organisational programmes.

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J&K BJP vice-president Priya Sethi and Rekha Mahajan; general secretaries Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan; secretary Pawan Sharma; All Cell in-charge Ved Sharma; spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan; and others were present.

Sat Sharma said the revision of electoral rolls was an important democratic exercise aimed at maintaining the accuracy and credibility of voter lists. “Instead of misleading the people and creating unnecessary apprehensions, political parties should act responsibly and strengthen public faith in democratic institutions. The BJP will not allow false narratives to go unchallenged and will take the facts to every section of society,” he said.

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He called upon party leaders and workers to observe Accession Day with enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at prominent locations across Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasising the historical and national significance of the occasion, he said October 26 holds a special place in the region’s history and provides an opportunity to reaffirm the people’s commitment to national unity, integrity and the sacrifices made for the nation.

Sharma also discussed strategy for forthcoming party programmes and organisational activities with party leaders, emphasising coordinated efforts by the leadership and cadre across the region. It was decided to organise a special Accession Day programme at the BJP headquarters on October 26, alongside observances at prominent locations across Jammu and Kashmir.