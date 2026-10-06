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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Saxena opens tech labs at 100 anganwadi centres

Saxena opens tech labs at 100 anganwadi centres

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during the inauguration of 100 Saksham ICT Labs in Leh and Kargil. PTI
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In a step towards strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and improving foundational learning among children, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today inaugurated Saksham Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs established across 100 anganwadi centres in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor inaugurated one such lab physically at the anganwadi centre at Government Primary School, Killibuk, Thiksey, while the others were inaugurated virtually.

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Of the 100 Saksham ICT labs, 50 have been established in Leh and 50 in Kargil, marking an important milestone in the administration’s efforts to create stimulating, inclusive and technology-enabled learning environments for children at the grassroots level.

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The initiative has been undertaken under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to strengthen ECCE and is aligned with the Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi, Aadharshila Curriculum and the ECCE framework of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The ICT facilities will provide children with age-appropriate digital and audio-visual learning content, including stories, rhymes, poems and songs, while supporting language and communication, colours, shapes and pre-number concepts, as well as cognitive, creative, physical and motor activities.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said that the future of Ladakh is closely linked with the quality of learning and development provided to its youngest generation. He emphasised that the 100 Saksham ICT labs are not merely about introducing technology into anganwadi centres, but about creating a new learning experience where technology, creativity, participation and joyful learning come together.

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