 SC asks AG to talk to L-G over lecturer’s suspension : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • SC asks AG to talk to L-G over lecturer’s suspension

SC asks AG to talk to L-G over lecturer’s suspension

Had argued against abrogation of Article 370 in apex court

SC asks AG to talk to L-G over lecturer’s suspension


Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 28

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani to talk to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and find out the reasons behind the suspension of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, a lecturer, who argued in favour of Article 370 in the top court last week. CJI DY Chandrachud directed Venkataramani to do so after senior counsel Kapil Sibal raised the issue at the outset of the 11th day of the hearing on petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories in August 2019.

The administration suspended Bhat, a political science lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School located, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, on August 25 pending an inquiry for “violation” of provisions outlined in the J&K Civil Services Regulations, J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971, and J&K Leave Rules. Bhat has been directed to report to the office of the Director School Education in Jammu during his suspension period.

“It is a challenging situation for educators like me when we teach the principles of this beautiful Constitution and the ideals of democracy to our students in J&K. Students often pose a difficult question — are we still a democracy after the events of August 2019? Answering this question becomes extremely complex and challenging for me,” Bhat had argued on August 24.

After Sibal drew the attention of the five-judge Bench towards the issue, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that what all is reported in the media may not be the whole truth. “There are other issues also. He appears in other courts. We will place before you (the Bench),” he said.

Statehood will be restored: Centre

  • Maintaining that the current status of J&K as a Union Territory is temporary, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that its statehood will be restored.
  • During the hearing on pleas against nullification of Article 370, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained how the regime under Articles 370 and 35A was discriminatory.

#Article 370 #Manoj Sinha #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

4
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

5
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

6
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

7
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

8
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

9
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Kar Sewa sect head honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Rising cases of dengue, chikungunya add to Amritsar residents’ worries

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents