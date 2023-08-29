SC asks AG to talk to L-G over lecturer’s suspension

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 28

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani to talk to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and find out the reasons behind the suspension of Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, a lecturer, who argued in favour of Article 370 in the top court last week. CJI DY Chandrachud directed Venkataramani to do so after senior counsel Kapil Sibal raised the issue at the outset of the 11th day of the hearing on petitions challenging the nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories in August 2019.

The administration suspended Bhat, a political science lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School located, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, on August 25 pending an inquiry for “violation” of provisions outlined in the J&K Civil Services Regulations, J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules of 1971, and J&K Leave Rules. Bhat has been directed to report to the office of the Director School Education in Jammu during his suspension period.

“It is a challenging situation for educators like me when we teach the principles of this beautiful Constitution and the ideals of democracy to our students in J&K. Students often pose a difficult question — are we still a democracy after the events of August 2019? Answering this question becomes extremely complex and challenging for me,” Bhat had argued on August 24.

After Sibal drew the attention of the five-judge Bench towards the issue, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that what all is reported in the media may not be the whole truth. “There are other issues also. He appears in other courts. We will place before you (the Bench),” he said.

Statehood will be restored: Centre

Maintaining that the current status of J&K as a Union Territory is temporary, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that its statehood will be restored.

During the hearing on pleas against nullification of Article 370, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta explained how the regime under Articles 370 and 35A was discriminatory.

