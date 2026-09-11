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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SC clears Bilquis Mir as chief coach for Indian kayaking team, quashes J&K HC order

SC clears Bilquis Mir as chief coach for Indian kayaking team, quashes J&K HC order

Directs the J&K administration to issue her a no objection certificate

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Bilquis Mir. File
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In a relief for international water sports coach Bilquis Mir, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh order and directed the J&K administration to issue her a no objection certificate and relieving order on or before September 15.

The ruling paves the way for Mir, a physical education teacher in the J&K Youth Services Department, to join as chief coach and assist the Indian National Kayaking and Canoeing Team for the Asian Games in Japan beginning September 19.

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A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi allowed the appeal filed by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association against the high court's August 11 judgment. The apex court quashed the Jammu and Kashmir government's order dated June 19, 2026, which had denied her permission citing pending departmental inquiries and service conditions.

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Emphasising the importance of time management in competitive athletics, the bench said "sports administration necessarily involves strict timelines. Selection, training camps, qualifying events and international competitions operate upon fixed schedules which cannot be postponed to await completion of ordinary administrative processes".

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