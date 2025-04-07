SC Collegium recommends Justice Palli as J&K CJ

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Arun Palli as the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, held its meeting on April 4.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on April 4, 2025 has recommended appointment of Justice Arun Palli, judge, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” a statement uploaded on the apex court website said.

Advertisement

Born on September 18, 1964, Justice Palli was elevated to the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 28, 2013. He was designated as a senior advocate on April 26, 2007.