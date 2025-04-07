DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SC Collegium recommends Justice Palli as J&K CJ

SC Collegium recommends Justice Palli as J&K CJ

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Arun Palli as the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Arun Palli as the chief justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, held its meeting on April 4.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on April 4, 2025 has recommended appointment of Justice Arun Palli, judge, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, as Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” a statement uploaded on the apex court website said.

Advertisement

Born on September 18, 1964, Justice Palli was elevated to the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 28, 2013. He was designated as a senior advocate on April 26, 2007.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper