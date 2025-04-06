SC Collegium recommends Justice Palli as J&K HC CJ

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Arun Palli of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna on April 4.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on April 4, 2025, has recommended appointment of Justice Arun Palli, Judge, High Court of Punjab & Haryana, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” a Collegium resolution said on Saturday.

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Tashi Rabistan is due to retire on April 9.