SC Collegium recommends repatriation of J-K HC judge Atul Sreedharan to MP HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended repatriation of Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to the Madhya Pradesh High Court – his parent high court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on March 6, 2025, has recommended repatriation of Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to his parent High Court, i.e., High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” a Collegium resolution read.

Justice Sreedharan was transferred from Madhya Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir in April 2023 after the judge himself sought the transfer.

He practised law in Delhi between 1992 and 2000 and then shifted to Indore in 2001 where he served as a counsel for the state government and the central government.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in April 2016 and was made a permanent judge on March 17, 2018.