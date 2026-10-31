SC dismisses NIA plea challenging bail to J&K activist Khurram Parvez

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted to human rights activist Khurram Parvez from Jammu and Kashmir in a case under the anti-terror law.

Parvez, programme coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and chairperson of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances, was arrested by the NIA on November 22, 2021.

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The NIA had alleged that, under the guise of human rights activism, Parvez conspired with a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operative to run a network of overground workers to further the activities of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation and carry out terror acts in India. Parvez has denied the allegations.

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The Delhi High Court had granted him bail in the case on June 10.

The NIA’s plea challenging the High Court verdict came up for hearing on Friday before a Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. The Bench refused to interfere with the High Court judgment.

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In its verdict, the High Court had taken note of Parvez’s over four-year incarceration in the case and the unlikelihood of the trial concluding soon. It held that his rights under Article 21 of the Constitution trumped the restrictions on bail under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The High Court had further observed that, having lost his leg in a landmine blast in 2004, the accused was infirm and deserved “special consideration”.

It had set aside a trial court’s December 2024 order rejecting Parvez’s bail plea.

The NIA had alleged that Parvez was actively involved in collecting information regarding the movement of Army vehicles near the Line of Control, road conditions, details of Army camps and the structures of the Army, paramilitary forces and police.

The NIA has named Parvez in a chargesheet for several alleged offences, including those under Sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.), 18B (punishment for recruiting any person or persons for a terrorist act), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA, besides other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Parvez’s counsel had contended before the High Court that mere statements against him, without conclusive evidence, did not make out a prima facie case under the UAPA.

The lawyer had submitted that information regarding Army structures, etc., had been collated and published in a report in 2015 as part of legitimate human rights documentation in the public interest, with most of the information having been collected through the RTI.