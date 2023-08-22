 SC expresses surprise over argument that Article 370 ceased to exist after J-K Constitution came into existence : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • SC expresses surprise over argument that Article 370 ceased to exist after J-K Constitution came into existence

SC expresses surprise over argument that Article 370 ceased to exist after J-K Constitution came into existence

Arguments would resume on Wednesday

SC expresses surprise over argument that Article 370 ceased to exist after J-K Constitution came into existence

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 22

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed surprise over an argument that once the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir came into existence in 1957, Article 370 ceased to exist and only governing document became the Constitution of the erstwhile state.

“The net consequence will be that the application of the Constitution of India will be frozen to the state of Jammu & Kashmir after 1957. How can that be accepted?” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud wondered.

“If Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India, then surely there has to be provisions of the democratically elected government of the country… There are no provisions in the Indian Constitution which bar its applicability to the Jammu & Kashmir, if your contention is taken,” the CJI told senior counsel Dinesh Dwivedi, who represented some of the petitioners.

On day 8 of hearing on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the comment came from the Bench after Dwivedi contended that after the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir came into existence in 1957, Article 370 ceased to exist and the state’s constitution became the only governing document.

As the Bench expressed surprise over his arguments, Dwivedi said, “I don’t feel there would be any adverse consequences. That was the intent of the framers (of the Constitution). They felt that Kashmiris may feel differently but they never imposed that... Still, they allowed them to make a constitution.

“Constitutions aren’t made for a day. They’re made till the lifetime of a state or a nation. They can’t be made for a day. They can’t be seen as an interim measure,” Dwivedi went on.

Referring to Narasimha Gopalaswami Ayyangar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, Dwivedi said, “The debates clearly say that this was an interim arrangement till the Constituent Assembly was made.”

“The Constituent Assembly is always regarded by us as the most august assembly. They were men who fully knew what the Constitution means. When they say Kashmir should frame their own constitution, they couldn’t have implied something else,” Dwivedi submitted.

“Can we say that a speech made by an individual member of the Constituent Assembly, however weighty, represents a commitment by the nation to Jammu & Kashmir? This would have a bearing on the interpretation of the Constitution,” the CJI responded.

The Bench – which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant – posed several questions to Dwivedi on this particular point.

“We cannot read portions of the debate and come to this conclusion. You need to read the full context. In a debate there are statements and replies to questions,” Justice Khanna told Dwivedi.

Several other senior advocates – CU Singh, Prashanto Chandra Sen, Sanjay Parikh and Nitya Ramakrishnan also made submissions. The arguments would resume on Wednesday.

#Article 370 #Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

2
Chandigarh

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

3
Haryana

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

4
Trending

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

5
Punjab

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

6
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

7
Editorials

NMC guidelines

8
Punjab

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

9
World

Canada considering foreign student visa cap to address housing shortage

10
Entertainment

'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice

Don't Miss

View All
Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Top News

Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

PM Modi asks BRICS, other developing nations to join in India's growth story

PM will hold several bilaterals but of great interest will b...

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...

Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods

Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods

A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...

Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

Warning issued for Tuesday night for parts of Bilaspur, Hami...


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested Chandigarh MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal okays proposal for public holiday on September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Delhi CM Kejriwal okays proposal for public holiday on September 8 to 10 in view of G20 Summit

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

Court sends rape accused Delhi officer Premoday Khakha, his wife to 1-day judicial custody

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Police didn't allow her to meet minor rape victim, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal; ends dharna at hospital

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment