SC expresses surprise over argument that Article 370 ceased to exist after J-K Constitution came into existence

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 22

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed surprise over an argument that once the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir came into existence in 1957, Article 370 ceased to exist and only governing document became the Constitution of the erstwhile state.

“The net consequence will be that the application of the Constitution of India will be frozen to the state of Jammu & Kashmir after 1957. How can that be accepted?” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud wondered.

“If Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India, then surely there has to be provisions of the democratically elected government of the country… There are no provisions in the Indian Constitution which bar its applicability to the Jammu & Kashmir, if your contention is taken,” the CJI told senior counsel Dinesh Dwivedi, who represented some of the petitioners.

On day 8 of hearing on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the comment came from the Bench after Dwivedi contended that after the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir came into existence in 1957, Article 370 ceased to exist and the state’s constitution became the only governing document.

As the Bench expressed surprise over his arguments, Dwivedi said, “I don’t feel there would be any adverse consequences. That was the intent of the framers (of the Constitution). They felt that Kashmiris may feel differently but they never imposed that... Still, they allowed them to make a constitution.

“Constitutions aren’t made for a day. They’re made till the lifetime of a state or a nation. They can’t be made for a day. They can’t be seen as an interim measure,” Dwivedi went on.

Referring to Narasimha Gopalaswami Ayyangar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, Dwivedi said, “The debates clearly say that this was an interim arrangement till the Constituent Assembly was made.”

“The Constituent Assembly is always regarded by us as the most august assembly. They were men who fully knew what the Constitution means. When they say Kashmir should frame their own constitution, they couldn’t have implied something else,” Dwivedi submitted.

“Can we say that a speech made by an individual member of the Constituent Assembly, however weighty, represents a commitment by the nation to Jammu & Kashmir? This would have a bearing on the interpretation of the Constitution,” the CJI responded.

The Bench – which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant – posed several questions to Dwivedi on this particular point.

“We cannot read portions of the debate and come to this conclusion. You need to read the full context. In a debate there are statements and replies to questions,” Justice Khanna told Dwivedi.

Several other senior advocates – CU Singh, Prashanto Chandra Sen, Sanjay Parikh and Nitya Ramakrishnan also made submissions. The arguments would resume on Wednesday.

