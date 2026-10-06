SC questioning voter list deletions is welcome, says Omar; asserts UCC won’t be implemented in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said it remains to be seen how far the Supreme Court will go in rectifying the issue after seeking responses from the Election Commission and the Union Government on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said the INDIA bloc protest will continue.

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“It is a good thing that the Supreme Court is now also raising questions, especially about the deletions on the basis of which people’s names have been removed from the voter list,” he said.

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“The Supreme Court has also sought a response from the Election Commission and the Government of India,” Omar said. “We are waiting to see how this will be rectified by the court.”

Chief Minister Omar also stressed that Tuesday’s protest in Delhi was as per the calendar decided by the INDIA bloc.

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“As per the calendar, the Members of Parliament of the INDIA bloc took the initiative. Today, they had a programme to march to the Election Commission. This process will continue,” he said.

Omar also said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Uniform Civil Code does not apply until it is applicable everywhere. We will not implement the Uniform Civil Code here. In Bihar also, Nitish Kumar’s party has said that it will not implement it. Similarly, there are other governments that have said they will not implement the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

Omar asked BJP to bring a law in Parliament for debate.

“Then see whether it gets passed in Parliament or not. They will not bring a law in Parliament because they do not have the numbers to get it passed. That is why, one by one, BJP is implementing it in its own states, which is wrong,” he said.

“If you look at democracy in the right sense, it should not be done state-wise. It should be debated at the Centre. And if they bring it to Parliament, this Bill will not get passed.”

The National Conference vice-president, differentiating between illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya refugees, said, “If you look at it, we did not face any difficulties during their stay here. But it is also true that they cannot stay here illegally.”

“Those who have come from Bangladesh without permission, it is a different matter for them. But the Rohingyas, who are being targeted for no reason — when they were driven out of their country, we gave them a place here,” he said.

He said India had allowed them to stay here until the situation in their country improves. “Now, to suddenly take action against them, I find it strange. But this is not in our hands. This is the Government of India, and the Government of India is taking the help of the police,” he said. “The police are also not under our control. So, it is better that you ask this question to those under whose command the police are.”