SC sleeping over statehood restoration: CPM

CPM general secretary MA Baby on Tuesday said Indian democracy was being subjected to a systematic assault, adding that the most brutal example of it was the snatching away of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Expressing his solidarity with the people of the Union Territory, the Left leader said “fascist forces” could come after any state in the future if the current state of affairs continues.

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“What is the Supreme Court of India doing? It is sleeping over the matter. The court has failed to understand the enormity of the situation,” Baby said.

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“Today, it is Jammu and Kashmir. Tomorrow, it can be any other state. This will happen if fascist forces are let loose,” he claimed.