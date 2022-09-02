Supreme Court to hear plea on rehab of J&K terror-hit today

New Delhi, September 1

The Supreme Court is likely to take up tomorrow a PIL seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate or resettle Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs, including those who migrated from Kashmir to any other part of India due to terrorism since 1990.

The plea, filed by “We The Citizens”, an NGO, will come up for hearing before a Bench, led by Justice BR Gavai. The NGO has sought directions to the Centre and the UT of J&K to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs, who have been victims/survivors of the genocide, residing in different parts of India. It demanded that the Centre and J&K should prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of an SIT constituted by them in accordance with the law. Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties had been living the life of refugees in other parts of India, it added. The non-government organisation also sought a direction to declare that all sale of properties, after the exodus in January 1990 — whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property — as null and void.

