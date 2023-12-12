SC wants ‘truth panel’ to probe violation of rights

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 11

The Supreme Court on Monday recommended to the government to set up a truth and reconciliation commission to probe the human rights violations by state and non-state actors in J&K since the 1980s.

Justice SK Kaul, who as a part of the five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud wrote a separate but concurring verdict upholding the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to J&K, also talked about the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. “There was a mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community, threatened for their life and property, changing the very cultural ethos of Kashmir. There has been little turn-back despite three decades on this issue,” Justice Kaul said, adding it was a proxy war on the territory of India with active support from across the border.

“This commission should be set up expediently before memory escapes. The exercise should be time-bound. There is already an entire generation of youth that has grown up with feelings of distrust and it is to them that we owe the greatest duty of reparation.

At the same time, considering the significance of the matter and the sensitivities involved, it is my view that it is for the government to devise the manner in which this should be set up, and to determine the best way forward for the commission. He, however, cautioned that “the commission should not turn into a criminal court and must instead follow a humanised and personalised process enabling people to share what they have been through uninhibitedly.”

Pandits’ exodus

