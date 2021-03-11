Scholarship hiked for artisans' kids in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

The Administrative Council (AC) today revised the education scheme for children of weavers/artisans under the Handicrafts and Handloom department.

The scheme aims at providing scholarship to give financial support to the weavers with regard to the education of their children. Under the revised scheme, scholarships will be provided to eligible children at the rate of Rs 1,500 per year on completion of Class I, Rs 2,000 per year on the completion of Class II and the fee fixed by the government for Class XI onwards, including technical/professional education.

Earlier, the benefits were available only to the girl child. “The eligible students can apply for scholarship to the assistant director concerned. The scholarship will be disbursed among the eligible students directly in their bank accounts though direct benefit transfer (DBT),” a government spokesperson said.

Originally, the scholarship by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms was provided to the girl child of handloom weavers up to the primary level at the rate of Rs 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 and 600 per annum for Classes I, II, III, IV, V, and VI, respectively.