Schools closed in J-K’s Doda, most parts of Kishtwar due to inclement weather      

Authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of schools in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and most parts of Kishtwar district as a precautionary measure in the wake of adverse weather conditions, officials said.

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However, the schools have been directed to continue online classes in both districts, the officials said.

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Acting on the directions of the district development commissioner, Doda, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Doda ordered closure of all government and private schools across the district on July 29 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of students and staff.

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In adjoining Kishtwar district, the district administration also ordered the closure of all government and private schools, citing continuous heavy rainfall, slippery roads and the possibility of shooting stones.

The order, however, exempted schools located within Kishtwar city, from Malipeth to Cherhar, which remained open.

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Moderate to heavy rainfall began around 5 am across the Chenab Valley, including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation after the weather department forecast moderate to heavy rainfall till August 31.

Meanwhile, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway—the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country—remained open for traffic despite the ongoing rain.