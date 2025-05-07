DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Schools, colleges in 5 border districts of Jammu to remain closed on Wednesday

PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 07:17 AM May 07, 2025 IST
School students during a mock drill in Jammu on Tuesday. PTI
All educational institutions in the five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of prevailing situation in the region, officials said.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

“In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today,” Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

According to defence sources, three civilians were killed in indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir last night.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’, two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

