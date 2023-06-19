Schools, colleges to hold addiction test in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 18

To check the growing menace of substance abuse in the mountainous Doda district of Jammu division, the administration has decided to hold regular drug tests in schools, colleges and elsewhere to identify drug users.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan, along with SSP Abdul Qayoom, distributed drug testing kits across the district. The kits were dispatched to police stations, police posts and drug de-addiction centres to ensure strict vigilance over drug consumption by addicts.

The DC informed that the kits would play a crucial role in identifying and curbing drug abuse in the district. He also informed that the kits had been given to the Education Department through the Chief Education Officer, Doda. Furthermore, the kits have been dispatched to the CMO also for being distributed in different health institutions, the DC informed. As many as 1,000 such kits have been provided to the district administration by the Excise Department.

“With this, the district is making all proactive efforts against substance abuse. This initiative not only aims to identify drug users but also to help the addicts and identify the peddlers. The message is loud and clear that the authorities are committed to eradicating the menace of drug abuse from the community,” the DC said.