Schools for classes IX-XII reopen in Kashmir after winter vacations

Schools across Kashmir reopened on Monday for students of classes IX to XII after over two months of winter vacations, officials said.

The resumption of classes from pre-primary to VIII will take place on March 2, they said.

The government had in November announced winter vacations schedule for both government and private schools in Kashmir.

The winter vacation for primary classes was scheduled from November 26 last year to February 28 this year.

The winter vacation for classes I to VIII was scheduled from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, while for the classes IX to XII from December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026.