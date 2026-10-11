Schools must prepare students beyond exams, says Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called for a future-ready education system that prepares students for life beyond examinations by equipping them with critical thinking skills, digital literacy, adaptability and a strong sense of responsibility.

Addressing the School Leader of the Year 2026 Summit and Awards in New Delhi, Omar said educational institutions must focus on nurturing well-rounded individuals capable of meeting emerging challenges with confidence and responsibility.

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Highlighting the role of school leaders in nation-building, the Chief Minister said principals and headteachers do much more than administer institutions.

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“They shape the learning environment, values, aspirations and future of young minds,” he said, adding that strong leadership is essential for building safe, inclusive, innovative and student-centric schools.

Omar stressed that education should extend beyond academic achievement and encourage the development of creativity, communication, collaboration, problem-solving abilities and digital competence.

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Referring to the growing role of technology and Artificial Intelligence, he said these tools should be adopted responsibly to improve learning outcomes, personalise education and support teachers.

“Technology must complement, not replace, the human element of education,” he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of continuous professional development for teachers and school leaders, saying exposure to innovative teaching methods, the exchange of best practices and collaborative learning opportunities are vital for strengthening educational institutions.

Calling for an inclusive approach to educational excellence, Omar said quality education must reach children in rural, remote and underserved areas as well as those in urban centres. He stressed the need for governments, educators, institutions, parents and communities to work collectively to address the varied academic, social and developmental needs of students.

He also advocated greater collaboration among educational institutions within India and abroad to encourage innovation, share successful models and enhance educational standards.

Noting that recognising exemplary school leadership helps foster a culture of excellence, Omar said such initiatives encourage institutions to learn from successful practices and adapt them to their own environments.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated heads of several educational institutions for their contributions to the field of education.