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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Schools remain closed in Doda, Kishtwar amid heavy rain warning

Schools remain closed in Doda, Kishtwar amid heavy rain warning

Advisory warns of heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu division over the next five days

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Mist-covered buildings amid heavy rain in Doda on Wednesday. ANI
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In view of inclement weather, the administrations of Doda and Kishtwar districts on Wednesday ordered the closure of schools as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

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The decision follows a heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department (MeT). Officials said online classes continued in both districts.

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Acting on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Doda, ordered the closure of all government and private schools across the district on July 29.

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In the adjoining Kishtwar district, the administration also ordered the closure of all government and private schools, citing continuous rainfall, slippery roads and the possibility of shooting stones.

However, schools located within Kishtwar town, from Malipeth to Cherhar, were exempted from the order and remained open.

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According to the MeT Centre, Srinagar, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at most places, with the possibility of torrential rain at a few locations in the Jammu division between July 29 and 31. Parts of Kashmir may also witness brief spells of intense rainfall during the period.

The department has forecast one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places on August 1 and 2, followed by intermittent light to moderate rain with the possibility of heavy rainfall at several locations between August 3 and 5.

The advisory warned of heavy rainfall in parts of the Jammu division over the next five days, with the possibility of flashfloods and landslides at vulnerable locations between July 29 and August 2.

The MeT Department advised the public, tourists, travellers and transporters to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open to traffic, though heavy congestion was reported in parts of Ramban and Udhampur, where recent landslides had damaged sections of the road.

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