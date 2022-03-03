Schools reopen across Kashmir

Jammu, March 2
After remaining largely closed for the past three years, schools across the Valley saw bustle as they reopened on Wednesday. The authorities concerned had in the second week of February decided to reopen schools across J&K as the number of Covid cases dropped significantly. The schools remained shut post abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and later due to Covid.
As the number of vehicles increased in the rush hour due to reopening of schools, many parts of the city witnessed massive traffic snarls but, for once, no one was seen complaining.
Outside the main schools, students queued up for screening of body temperature, a part of the standard-operating procedure.
Secondary and higher secondary students, who are usually in the age group of 15 to 18 years, could be seen carrying their vaccination certificates to be shown at the entry gates. The government has made it compulsory for students above 15 to be fully vaccinated.
The schools have initiated various steps, including dividing or breaking classes into even-odd groups, as part of the anti-Covid measures.
In Leh, Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Suse convened a meeting of higher officials to take stock of the arrangements for the reopening of schools for Classes VI to XII from March 7.
The Chief Education Officer, Leh, SDMs and respective zonal education officers informed him about the arrangements in place. Special squads will be formed to monitor compliance of the standard-operating procedure in schools. Suse said special welcome events would be held at every school themed ‘Back to School’ on March 7. (With PTI inputs)
