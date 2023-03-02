Schools reopen after 3 months

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 1

Kashmir sprung to life on Wednesday as children in colorful uniforms made their way to schools after a three-month winter break. The School Education Department has changed school timing in Srinagar city from 9 am to 2 pm. The schools also opened in the winter zones of Poonch.

The schools up to Class V were ordered to observe winter vacation from December 1 to February 28. The classes from Class VI to VIII were on break from December 12 and those from IX to XII from December 19.