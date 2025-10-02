DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Schools up to Class 8 in Leh to reopen on Friday

Leh town limping back to normalcy

PTI
Leh, Updated At : 11:02 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
With the situation limping back to normalcy after violent clashes on September 24 left four people dead in Leh, the authorities have ordered reopening of all schools up to Class 8 from Friday.

However, they called for strict adherence to the prohibitory orders that ban assembly of five or more persons, an official order said.

“It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,” it read.

The order was issued by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain on directions of the district magistrate.

The situation in the district began getting back on track when authorities relaxed the curfew for seven hours on September 30 and gradually increased the duration on Wednesday and Thursday.

