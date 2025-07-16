DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / J K / Scientists unravel cause of rare solar storm that lit up Ladakh skies in 2024

Scientists unravel cause of rare solar storm that lit up Ladakh skies in 2024

The intensity of this rare phenomenon, called Coronal Mass Ejections was unlike any seen in the past 20 years
article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:16 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo. iStock
Advertisement

Astronomers have unraveled the intricate reasons behind a series of powerful solar eruptions that resulted in lighting up the skies over Ladakh during May 2024 in a manner similar to the northern lights experienced in the Arctic regions. The intensity of this rare phenomenon, called Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) was unlike any seen in the past 20 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This work marks an important step toward understanding the thermal signatures associated with the ability of CMEs and their evolving substructures to disturb Earth’s space environment. Our aim is to explore whether thermal properties can be used as precursors to forecast intense geomagnetic disturbances,” said Anjali Agarwal, co-author of the work.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts