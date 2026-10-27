Scramble for 4 berths as Omar’s Cabinet expands today; L-G to administer oath

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet is set to be expanded on Tuesday, with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha scheduled to administer the oath of office to the new ministers.

The expansion will be the first since the National Conference (NC) returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections. It is likely to pose a challenge for the NC leadership, with several legislators aspiring for ministerial berths.

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Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 10 per cent of the total strength of the Legislative Assembly. With a 90-member Assembly, the Cabinet can have a maximum of nine ministers, leaving room for four more inductions.

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The Congress, an alliance partner of the NC, has announced that it will stay out of the Cabinet until statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

NC chief spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq on Monday said the oath-taking ceremony would take place on Tuesday morning.

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“It is happening tomorrow at 10.30 am. There will be an expansion, a reshuffle, whatever the Chief Minister wants,” he said.

“One important thing is that this is the prerogative of the CM. He had said earlier as well that he would sit down with the president of the party, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and decide. And that has already been decided,” Sadiq added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who met the L-G last week, had said he had sought time from him for a Cabinet expansion in the first two to three days of the following week.

Omar had subsequently asked his party colleagues to “stop sending WhatsApp messages and refrain from approaching him or NC president Farooq Abdullah regarding the Cabinet expansion”, saying the decision on the new ministers had already been taken.

The Omar Abdullah-led government, which has completed two years in office, has repeatedly maintained that its ability to take major policy decisions has been constrained by Jammu and Kashmir’s Union Territory status and the resulting dual-governance structure.

The Council of Ministers currently comprises five members, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.