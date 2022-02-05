Scribe arrested by Pulwama police for social media posts

Our Correspondent

Srinagar February 4

The police on Friday arrested a journalist Fahad Shah in Kashmir for allegedly sharing “anti-national” content on social media.

Shah, Editor of the Kashmir Walla, has been arrested by the Pulwama police. He is accused of intending to create fear among the public to disturb law and order.

“Some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content, including photographs, videos and posts, with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content can provoke the public to disturb law and order,” the police said.

The police said these Facebook users were uploading such posts which “tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies”. —