Scribe Fahad Shah granted bail

PTI

Srinagar, December 8

A local court here on Thursday granted bail to journalist Fahad Shah, arrested earlier this year. According to Shah’s lawyer Umair Ronga, the editor of online portal ‘The Kashmir Walla’ was granted bail by a special court designated under the NIA Act, 2008.

Ronga said there was still one case pending in Jammu against the journalist. “We have also challenged his detention under the Public Safety Act. It will come up for hearing on December 15,” he added.

Shah was arrested in February this year for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting general public against law and order.” Cases have been registered against him in several districts.