Scribe held in 2017 case in Anantnag district

PTI

Srinagar, December 6

The police on Tuesday arrested a journalist from Anantnag district in connection with a 2017 case, officials said.

Khalid Gul, one of the several journalists whose residence was raided by police last month in connection with online threat to scribes, was arrested from Anantnag town, they said. Gul was associated with a local daily for many years. The daily, however, said he had parted ways with the publication earlier this year.