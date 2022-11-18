Scribes in Kashmir threatened by Turkey-based ultra: Intel

PTI

Jammu, November 17

Turkey-based terror operative Mukhtar Baba and six of his contacts in Jammu and Kashmir are suspected to be behind the threats received by several journalists in the Valley in the past couple of days, according to an intelligence dossier.

Several journalists resigned from local publications recently after being threatened by The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. As per the intelligence dossier, “Initial assessment suggests that terrorist Mukhtar Baba is the mastermind behind the threats.”

Mukhtar Baba (55), who worked for various newspapers in Kashmir, was a resident of Srinagar in the 1990s and is believed to have escaped to Turkey. Baba, who often visits Pakistan, has emerged as a mastermind responsible for grooming youngsters in the Valley to join the TRF, the dossier said.

He is suspected to be in touch with six associates in the Valley, and two of them have been identified, it added. Baba has built a network of informers in the journalist community and uses their inputs to prepare a list of scribes to issue threats, the dossier said.

The TRF recently issued an online threat to a few media houses in the Valley “for their traitorous acts and nexus with fascist Indian regime”.

The Srinagar police had registered a case and launched an investigation in view of the threats.