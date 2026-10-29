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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / SDRF Commandant stresses teamwork, professionalism

SDRF Commandant stresses teamwork, professionalism

Assures personnel of prompt grievance redressal

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Jammu, October 28

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Jammu Commandant Mohd Aslam on Wednesday emphasised discipline, professionalism, teamwork and personnel welfare while interacting with officers and personnel of the force at the battalion headquarters here.

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Aslam held a darbar at the headquarters of the State Disaster Response Force’s 2nd battalion to review issues concerning personnel and address their grievances, officials said.

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The darbar commenced with a welcome address by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Gupta, followed by a briefing by Deputy SP Lalit Kumar on the role and responsibilities of the SDRF in disaster management, rescue operations and emergency response.

Addressing the gathering, Aslam underscored the importance of dedication, integrity and a strong sense of responsibility in the discharge of official duties.

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He said discipline and teamwork formed the backbone of an effective force, while commitment, coordination and a spirit of service were essential for excellence in disaster response and rescue operations.

During the interaction, the commandant listened to the concerns and grievances of personnel and assured them that all genuine issues would receive due consideration.

Reaffirming his commitment to personnel welfare, Aslam said personnel could approach him through the Orderly Room on any day of the week or contact him telephonically to raise their grievances. He assured them that genuine complaints would be examined and addressed promptly.

The darbar provided an opportunity for personnel of all ranks to interact directly with the commandant, facilitating communication and reaffirming the SDRF leadership’s commitment to personnel welfare and professional excellence.

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