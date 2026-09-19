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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sea buckthorn procurement rate raised to Rs 300/kg

Sea buckthorn procurement rate raised to Rs 300/kg

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Srinagar, Updated At : 02:24 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Seauckthorn. iStock photo
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In a decision aimed at enhancing the production of sea buckthorn, increasing farmers’ income and strengthening the complete value chain, Ladakh L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena today announced an increase in the procurement price from Rs 150/kg last year to a minimum of Rs 300/kg this year, effecting a massive increase of 100%. Inaugurating the International Sea Buckthorn Conclave in Leh today, Saxena said this significant increase in production price is essentially aimed at increasing the income of farmers and local communities engaged in production of sea buckthorn — the wonder berry of Ladakh.

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